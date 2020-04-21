Venti Technologies Announces Agreement to Develop Driverless Sanitation Vehicles

BOSTON & SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venti Technologies, the leader in safe-speed autonomous vehicles, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize driverless sanitation vehicles and system solutions with Aerosun Corporation, the leading manufacturer of enterprise equipment for the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). Aerosun is currently the third largest supplier of sanitation vehicles in China.

The initiative will start with creating a prototype autonomous street sweeper for use in pedestrian lanes where there is increasing demand to promote health and safety, and a decreasing workforce available to undertake the role. Using Venti Technologies’ best-in-world Perception System, which enables autonomous vehicles to move at safe speeds and detect threats and avoid obstacles with real-time response, the prototype design will optimize efficiency and effectiveness – with low speed, low risk and low cost utilization.

Shuyan Zhao PhD, co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Venti, said “ This new effort is an important extension of our portfolio of autonomous vehicles, and we’re pleased to enter this market with a top three, well-respected manufacturer. We look forward to working with our new partner as we add another important end market to our current deployments which include residential, recreational, and industrial sites.”

“ As a leading manufacturer of sanitation vehicles, we are deeply connected to the needs of our customers as they seek to reduce hazards and ensure clean streets and sidewalks,” said Jing Wang, the general manager of Aerosun-Morita. “ With Venti Technologies, we see the opportunity to develop a solution that offers high impact with low risk and can address a large market in China. We are delighted to work with them and their world-leading autonomy technology in bringing this initiative to fruition.”

Venti’s autonomous mobility platform surpasses slow, inflexible situation-based-coded systems through using Deep Learning and Model Predictive Control algorithms. Venti’s vehicles are able to maneuver around parked cars, people, animals, scooters and other obstacles, and have 360° vision for optimum safety. The Venti-enabled autonomous vehicles see small obstacles such as a 12-oz. can, and can see around corners. The AVs do not need any lane markers or beacons, can drive forwards and backwards, can do three- and five-point-turns and have state-of-the-art rain operation. Venti’s system is the first in the world to improve both obstacle detection and vector velocity estimation accuracy by merging the analyses, to enable AVs to drive safely and reliably in complex environments.

About Venti Technologies

Based in the U.S. and Asia, Venti Technologies is a safe-speed autonomous mobility company developing the future of transportation for moving people and goods. Using rigorous mathematical modeling and theoretically-grounded algorithms, Venti’s autonomous mobility platform transcends the limits of hand-coded, rules-based systems. Launched in 2018, Venti brings together an unsurpassed team internationally. The company currently has five full-time deployments in Asia, including mobility systems for residential, recreational and industrial sites. Venti’s autonomous technology is changing the way vehicles are experienced and utilized for functional and value-added transport, improving the lives of one billion people. For more information please visit www.ventitechnologies.com.

About Aerosun

Aerosun Corporation (SHA: 600501) is the leading manufacturer of enterprise equipment for the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). With close to 3,000 employees, Aerosun has nine operating branches and 12 joint-venture holding subsidiaries with the United States, Japan, South Korea, Denmark and other countries. The company focuses on equipment manufacturing including special purpose vehicles, corrugated compensators, metal and non-metal hoses, flexible exhaust pipes, pressure vessels, tunnel boring machines and more. Established in 1999, Aerosun is known for its capabilities in research, design, development and production; as well as its top-ranking products, quality and work environment. Aerosun Corporation was listed on the Shanghai stock exchange in 2001 as “Aerosun." For more information please visit www.aerosun.cn