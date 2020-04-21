Strategic Education and Hill Holliday Launch New Campaigns Highlighting Resilience, Optimism and Gratitude Amid Coronavirus Crisis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together with agency Hill Holliday, Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA), has launched new marketing campaigns for Strayer University and Capella University in response to the coronavirus crisis. The new work for Strayer University showcases the simple but inspiring things that can happen at home, while the work for Capella University serves as an homage to its over 14,000 alumni and students who are nurses. Both ads employ socially sourced, user generated images to drive their message.

“This creative is first-of-its-kind for Strayer and Capella Universities, because the world we are in today is unparalleled to anything many of us have experienced,” said Jen Towns, chief marketing officer, Strategic Education, Inc. “Our traditional messages of innovation and flexibility didn’t feel appropriate, but our legacies of at-home online learning and connection to the healthcare community did. Hill Holliday has been a great partner and they were able to help us bring this vision to life in a matter of days. Our goal with these campaigns is to simply share a message of hope, health and gratitude.”

“This work highlights the important role the two universities continue to play in people’s lives, and it just makes you feel good when you see it,” said Hill Holliday Chairman and CEO, Karen Kaplan. “We’re proud to work with a client like SEI who understands the importance of being authentic and human, especially during these challenging times.”

The Strayer University campaign launched in select media on April 13 and is slated to air for 16 weeks, while the Capella University campaign launched nationally on April 20 and will run through June.

