YuJa Selected by UC Irvine for Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Classroom Capture and Video Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, formally announces a licensing agreement with the University of California, Irvine, to further enhance classroom and online learning practices. Following an extensive pilot process, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected for a site-wide, multi-year implementation.

The University’s adoption of the Video Platform provides software-based lecture capture tools, deep integration with the University’s Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), auto-captioning accessibility tools, hardware-based lecture capture appliances, and full-scale media management services to UC Irvine. These tools support UC Irvine’s goal to amplify the student learning experience amidst recent COVID-19 developments. Deployment of YuJa’s hardware capture solutions allow for scalable hardware capture appliances for classrooms and auditoriums.

“ We are pleased to partner with universities like UC Irvine that share our mutual commitment towards scalable video-based learning solutions for their students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About the University of California, Irvine

In 1965, the University of California, Irvine was founded with a mission to catalyze the community and enhance lives through rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and dedicated public service. Today, we draw on the unyielding spirit of our pioneering faculty, staff and students who arrived on campus with a dream to inspire change and generate new ideas. We believe that true progress is made when different perspectives come together to advance our understanding of the world around us. And we enlighten our communities and point the way to a better future. At UCI, we shine brighter.