Avangrid Renewables Announces Contract with T-Mobile

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), announced a long-term contract for the Otter Creek Wind Farm in LaSalle County, Illinois and a purchase of national renewable energy credits. The 158 megawatt (MW) wind farm achieved commercial operation on March 1, 2020 and is expected to generate more than 504,100 megawatt hours (MWh) annually, or enough to power roughly 60,000 typical Illinois homes in a year.

“ T-Mobile is all in on our commitment to using 100% renewable energy to offset the environmental impact of our operations — it’s the right thing to do for our business and our planet,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “ As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile will not just be a bigger company, but a better company — and sustainability partners like Avangrid Renewables are critical to achieving our goal of helping us clean up wireless for good!”

“ Working with a company like T-Mobile, which is so committed to expanding clean energy, is inspiring and is helping to drive new investments like this one in rural communities,” said Alejandro de Hoz, President and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “ Our third wind farm in Illinois will mean tremendous long-term benefits for the people of LaSalle County, and T-Mobile’s sustainability initiatives helped make that happen.”

The Otter Creek Wind Farm is spread over 10,000 acres of land, mostly used to grow corn and soybeans, leased from 76 landowners. It will feature 38 Vestas 3.8 MW wind turbines and 4 Vestas 3.45 MW turbines. The construction effort has resulted in nearly $12 million in local spending, and more than 200 workers on the site. Landowner lease and neighbor payments are expected to total roughly $650,000 in the first year of operation, and more than $30 million over 25 years. New tax revenue is expected to exceed $1.1 million in the first year and total roughly $17 million over 20 years.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities primarily using wind power. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $34 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About T-Mobile: T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.