EdApp and The United Nations Institute for Training and Research Team up to Mobilize Access to Free, High-quality Adult Educational Courses

Educate All is a global learning initiative designed to democratize and increase access to free, high-quality adult education, developed by EdApp and United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). (Graphic: EdApp)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microlearning platform EdApp and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) today announced their collaborative effort “Educate All,” a global learning initiative designed to democratize and increase access to free, high-quality adult education. In support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the initiative will open up the EdApp mobile learning platform for millions of people all over the world and provide free access to courses to advance their knowledge of sustainability, leadership, business skills and more.

EdApp is an award-winning, mobile-first learning platform. With about 50,000 lessons already taken every day, EdApp currently helps large businesses and other organizations train and educate their employee populations. UNITAR is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations, empowering individuals, organizations and governments around the world. Beginning next month, UNITAR will contribute microlearning courseware to Educate All, creating a global learning library to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as gender equality, leadership, and entrepreneurship, with EdApp opening up the platform to the public absolutely free of charge.

“Mobile technology offers a unique opportunity to accelerate the UN’s vision to provide innovative learning solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance decision making and better shape the future,” said Darren Winterford, founder and CEO of EdApp. “When traditional face to face opportunities for learning are being canceled or postponed, remote and mobile learning platforms can keep education accessible and effective. Digital access to high-quality educational coursework is even more vital now during this uncertain period of social distancing as countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As part of this initiative, EdApp and UNITAR are calling on private enterprise and institutions to join the cause and contribute courseware relevant to upskilling a global audience to the Educate All library. Existing corporate training on topics such as sustainability and human resource development are not just welcome, but essential.

“We are striving for a world in which individuals, communities and organizations are equipped with the knowledge and skills to overcome global challenges,” said Nikhil Seth, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director, UNITAR. “The UN has a history of successful collaborations with likeminded private organizations across the globe to further their contributions to the 2030 Agenda. Through the Educate All initiative, we will deliver educational courseware to those most in need, and corporations will be able to maximize their investment in training and upskilling, while making meaningful contributions to society.”

To learn more about Educate All visit https://www.edapp.com/contribute-educate-all.

About EdApp

EdApp is an award-winning, mobile first learning management system, that, complete with a rapid authoring tool, content library and suite of mobile apps, is on a mission not just to improve learning outcomes globally with microlearning, but also to democratise learning and help increase access to free, high quality adult education.

About the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations, providing innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. UNITAR has unique expertise and experience in designing and delivering a variety of online, face-to-face and blended training activities, being a leading institute in the provision of customized and creative learning solutions to institutions and individuals from public, private and civil society sectors.