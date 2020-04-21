Danbury Proton Selects Mevion To Equip New Treatment Center

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems announced today that it has signed an agreement with Danbury Proton to purchase the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) to equip their new center in Danbury, CT. Danbury Proton has recently published a notice of intent to submit a Certificate of Need (CON) to the Connecticut State Office of Health Strategy for a new state-of-the-art center that is slated to employ over 30 full-time employees. The center intends to be operational in 2023.

“The MEVION S250i with HYPERSCAN was the logical choice to equip our new center,” said Stephen Courtney, managing director of Danbury Proton. “Their revolutionary technology, combined with a low-risk investment strategy and the confidence that more NCI-designated cancer centers have chosen Mevion, has made them our partner in proton therapy.”

The leadership team at Danbury Proton has over 50 combined years of experience and has been involved in the operation and development therapy centers in the United States and internationally. The new proton center in Danbury will provide increased access to the 56-million people living in the northeast United States.

“We are excited to be working closely with the exceptional team at Danbury Proton to bring this lifesaving cancer treatment closer to patients in the region,” said Tina Yu, chief executive officer of Mevion. “Mevion’s forward-thinking approach to single-room proton therapy has made it possible to successfully build and operate centers worldwide.”

By reducing the size and complexity of a proton therapy system, Mevion has allowed institutions to offer proton therapy without the enormous expenditures and space requirements needed by other single-room or multi-room proton systems. Today, more cancer centers are considering providing compact proton therapy to their patients because of the technology Mevion has created.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems

Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical