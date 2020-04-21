VNA Uses Synzi for Virtual Visits with Their Patients Amid COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synzi, a leading technology company, has announced that Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) in Omaha has implemented Synzi’s telehealth app and virtual care platform to safely care for their patients and staff across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

Offering a wide range of in-home and community-based services to individuals of all ages and stages of life, VNA is using Synzi’s HIPAA-compliant video functionality to continue delivering care as in-person visits are increasingly restricted and VNA prepares to treat more COVID patients with a dedicated front line crew.

“We have a responsibility to be in the community. If we can’t be there physically, we can be there virtually with Synzi,” said Jamie Summerfelt, President and CEO, VNA. “Synzi enables our staff to continue caring for the communities we serve and support. We started caring for COVID patients in early April and Synzi helps us safely check-in with these patients upon their release from a hospital setting.”

As the largest hospice provider in the state of Nebraska, it's difficult for VNA staff not to offer physical comfort to hospice patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social separation from families makes the hospice process even more difficult. "During these challenges, it's vital for our hospice staff to maintain quality communication with patients, families, and physicians," said Carole Patrick, Vice President of Development and Communications, VNA. "With Synzi, we can provide personalized, expert care during an incredibly difficult time."

Synzi’s virtual visits are also critical to VNA’s innovative community-based specialty support services and programs for at-risk children and young parents, family caregivers, and those in underserved populations.

Carole adds, “In VNA’s Parenting Support program, we use Synzi to continue supporting young parents with virtual care and education. Our clients are young, scared, pregnant or new mothers. However, they are excited to virtually connect with our ‘parent coaches’ to discuss their concerns and learn about early childhood growth and development. Recently, one of our new parents and her toddler participated in virtual visit with our coach. They reviewed a Growing Great Kids™ activity that highlighted how music benefits brain development. The toddler, his mother, and our nurse enjoyed singing and dancing to music and Synzi made this visit come to life!”

Synzi’s award-winning communication platform leverages everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops to help post-acute care organizations connect with patients while protecting their patients, staff, and PPE. “VNA has been able to enhance access to their expert and compassionate care by using Synzi’s virtual visit functionality,” said Lee Horner, CEO of Synzi. “With Synzi, VNA strengthens their commitment to their community by leveraging telehealth and virtual care technology to provide safer care while reducing the risk of transmission and infection.”

About Synzi

Synzi offers a patient program management framework that combines video, email and secure messaging communication modalities for healthcare organizations to address specific patient needs easily, efficiently, and seamlessly. Synzi uses a sophisticated platform and configurable framework which automates and optimizes workflows across multiple modalities. This creates more valuable connections and more effective care, while bringing convenience and peace of mind to patients. The company helps enable better performance for healthcare organizations, better access for patients, and better outcomes for all. To learn more about Synzi, visit www.synzi.com.

About VNA

Backed by a tradition of nursing, VNA continues to provide expertise, perspective, innovative leadership and solutions around the health issues of the day. Our compassionate team of healthcare professionals is dedicated to serving individuals at home and across the community — no matter their age, station in life or available resources. Our mission is to foster a healthy, thriving community where everyone — no matter their age or ability — has access to expert and compassionate care. Serving Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding communities, VNA is dedicated to providing the highest quality care to residents provides care across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.