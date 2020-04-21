Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Property and Casualty Capabilities with Addition of Florida Southern Insurance

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Florida Southern Insurance, LLC (“FSI”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with FSI significantly bolsters Patriot’s existing property and casualty insurance capabilities and further supports the platform’s expansion into the Florida marketplace.

Based in Naples, Florida, FSI is a full-service independent insurance agency that provides various property and casualty insurance products, including auto, homeowners, business, flood and boat coverage. FSI stays ahead of insurance industry trends by listening to the customer, and the company’s diversified portfolio of products is rapidly growing as a result. Led by founder and President Brad Panos, FSI takes the time to analyze the specific needs of its clients to develop a personalized, comprehensive and cost-effective risk management plan.

“ Our goal at FSI is simple: to provide quality products and reliable service to our customers,” said Mr. Panos. “ Patriot shares our commitment to customer service, and we are excited to tap into the platform’s national network of insurance industry experts to accelerate the growth of the business.”

With this partnership, FSI will operate within Shapiro Insurance Group (“SIG”), a multiple-line agency that offers a range of auto, homeowners, life and business insurance products to thousands of families and businesses throughout the southeastern United States. Founded in 1990 by President Joel Shapiro, SIG joined Patriot in 2019 and has continued its growth trajectory as one of the largest insurance agencies in Florida. Together, FSI and Jacksonville-based SIG form the cornerstone of Patriot’s rapidly growing presence in the state of Florida.

“ Brad will be a fantastic partner to Patriot and SIG. FSI’s expertise in the affluent marketplace and longstanding carrier relationships will bolster Patriot’s suite of value-added services throughout the state of Florida.” said Joel Shapiro, President of SIG.

“ Our partnership with FSI is really the Patriot model in microcosm,” said Matt Gardner, founder and CEO of Patriot. “ Find a great platform in a desirable geography like Florida, and then empower entrepreneurs like Joel Shapiro to bring on additional partners in the region that share our culture and fanatical commitment to growth. Brad Panos and his team fit the bill perfectly, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome them into the Patriot family.”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. With over 500 professionals operating in 48 locations across 13 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.