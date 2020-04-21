Vast Edge Teams Up With Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vast Edge, Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Oracle Cloud Management Solution is now available, offering customers wide-ranging managed services for both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads running on Oracle Cloud.

As part of the current industry trend toward data center transformation, many customers want to outsource their data centers to public cloud. These customers are looking for partners who can help migrate, run and manage any workload in the cloud. The Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) program identifies and recognizes partners who have skills, tools and processes to build, deploy, run, and manage Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“We recognize that cloud has become the new normal, and we help companies of all sizes stay competitive in the fourth industrial revolution. We support our customers through the entire lifecycle from cloud assessment to migrations and ongoing management of their applications. By outsourcing cloud management to Vast Edge, companies can take advantage of a secure, scalable technology model that allows them to focus on their core business. In an effort to support businesses with changing needs due to the COVID-19 crisis, Vast Edge is offering free cloud assessments for a limited time. Please visit www.vastedge.com for more information,” said Vik Mehta, Chief Cloud Architect, with Vast Edge. “Vast Edge’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Program further extends our commitment and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Oracle Cloud Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

About Vast Edge

Vast Edge is a global Oracle Cloud service provider and leading NetSuite SuiteLife partner offering business intelligence, big data analytics, cloud ERP, IoT platform, enterprise backup, disaster recovery, Blockchain, AI/ML, and Integration solutions. Since inception, Vast Edge has been providing Oracle consulting services to help businesses optimize processes to reduce risks, expedite projects, and provide quality deliverables. To learn more, visit our Oracle Marketplace listing, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

