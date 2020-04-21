DBM Cloud Systems and Pure Storage® Partner to Provide Object Data Replication Solutions

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DBM Cloud Systems, the only cloud data management platform to automate data replication with metadata, announced it has joined Pure Storage’s Technical Alliance Partner program. DBM’s Advanced Intelligent Replication Engine (AIRE) is now available for Pure Storage customers to rapidly replicate and migrate petabyte-scale data directly to Pure Storage FlashBlade™, from virtually any object storage platform including AWS, Oracle, Microsoft and Google.

“ The TAP Program allowed us to test out our capabilities to be Partner Ready with Pure Storage,” said Sue Habernigg, COO, DBM Cloud Systems. “ Our software-based solution complements Pure’s solutions, by providing Petabyte-scale object data replication outside the data path.”

DBM AIRE is a software replication management solution that runs outside the data path to ensure security and scale. AIRE works with all storage, clouds, and data lakes. Additionally, AIRE is policy and metadata driven to provide selective replication, giving users precise control of their data as well as cost-saving replication.

About DBM Cloud Systems, Inc.

DBM Cloud Systems is a pioneer in advanced software-only cloud data management solutions. DBM’s AIRE data management platform enables enterprise-level IT professionals to rapidly replicate, migrate and securely encrypt petabyte-scale data volumes. DBM Cloud Systems is venture-back startup headquartered in Burlingame, California. Learn more at: http://www.dbmclouds.com.

About Pure Technical Alliance Partner Program

Pure's Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program enables leading hardware, software, and multi-cloud vendors to build pre-tested joint solutions that span AI, analytics, cloud, modern data protection, and much more, so customers can deploy with confidence.