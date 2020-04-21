Datadobi Awarded Listing on U.S. Government’s SEWP Contract

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, today announced that it has been named to the United States’ federal government list of SEWP vendors.

Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) is a government acquisition contract program authorized by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and managed by NASA to guide how the government purchases technology. Achieving the SEWP-authorized status gives Datadobi entry into the massive market of all the federal agencies in the U.S. government.

The SEWP program, used by 87 cabinet-level agencies and commissions, is designed to inform the process for vendors looking to purchase IT equipment and services from authorized vendors and their associated resellers. With the growth of unstructured data, government agencies and contractors are in need of reliable software solutions that will help them reach IT modernization goals. Datadobi’s software can manage the large-scale migrations that come with system refreshes.

“This is a crucial first step toward our goal of being listed as a main GSA contractor,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO, Datadobi. “Through SEWP, we have the opportunity to make our software available to federal government resellers for consideration of technologies needed for their projects. This strengthens our competitiveness in the federal verticals and makes available to agencies and contractors the Datadobi enterprise-class software they’ll need as they transition to new storage technologies.”

The federal government budgets roughly $100 billion annually in IT services and operates more than 12,000 data centers across the country. It’s clear this contract will open countless opportunities for Datadobi.

“Datadobi is one of the most reliable and sought-after data migration sources on the market,” said Charles Bass, VP of business development at Lifeboat Distribution. “The federal government is one of the richest verticals for technological adaptation and Datadobi’s appointment as a vendor reflects the government's commitment to offering the best technology available to bring its agencies into the modern era.”

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process, and does it ten times faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf and London.

