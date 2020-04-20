Spectra7 Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(TSX:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announces the closing of a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”), pursuant to which 19,201,598 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) were issued. The first tranche of the Private Placement closed on March 10, 2020 and, in aggregate, the Company issued 99,999,998 Common Shares in the Private Placement at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $1,500,000.

All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are and will be used for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

