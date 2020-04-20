Pampered Chef and the American Cancer Society Partner to Support Front-line Health Care Workers Amid Global Pandemic

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an extension of their 20-plus-year relationship, Pampered Chef and the American Cancer Society have announced a nationwide partnership in order to support free temporary housing for front-line health care workers during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Due to the impacts of coronavirus, the American Cancer Society was forced to suspend operations of its Hope Lodge program, a free service that provides lodging for patients across the United States undergoing treatments, to ensure the safety of its immunocompromised guests. As a result, the organization has repurposed the Hope Lodges to provide housing to front-line health care workers as a place of respite between shifts and to help protect their loved ones from COVID-19 exposure.

Effective now through May 2020, Pampered Chef will contribute $1 for every purchase of its popular Mix ‘N Chop ($15) and up to 30% of total sales from virtual fundraiser shows, supported by the brand’s nationwide network of consultants, to help offset the operating costs of American Cancer Society’s 34 Hope Lodge locations across the nation.

“ This nationwide initiative allows us to safely house and support front-line health care workers who are making personal sacrifices to keep our nation healthy. We are thrilled to partner yet again with Pampered Chef on this critical initiative and look forward to seeing the tremendous impact we will have on flattening the curve and supporting our front-line health care workers,” said Maggie LaFleur, Corporate Relations at the American Cancer Society.

“ Pampered Chef has been a trusted advocate for supporting families and now more than ever, we are dedicated to lifting each other up so that no one faces these unprecedented challenges alone,” said Andrew Treanor, CEO of Pampered Chef. “ We are thankful that our longtime partnership with the American Cancer Society will allow us to keep Hope Lodge locations fully operational to comfortably house those fighting to protect us from COVID-19.”

For more information on how you can support the Hope Lodge Response Fund, please visit cancer.org/hopelodgefund.

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational cooking solutions delivered by a community of 40,000 cooking consultants. For nearly 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PamperedChef or follow along at Instagram.com/PamperedChef.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org.