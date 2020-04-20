Corvias Property Management Enhances Support For On-Base Military Housing Residents With Virtual Services

To support our residents during these unusual times, we’ve created virtual operational processes and launched several fun and free programs like Ready, Set, Gold! to give back to our communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias Property Management, which provides on-base housing for more than 84,000 residents, continues to support residents during COVID-19 social distancing by providing its communities with modified resources and programming, flexibility with leasing terms, and caring initiatives.

Corvias Property Management, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC, state and local authorities, has taken precautions to protect the health and well-being of military housing residents and its employees. To maintain social distancing protocols, installation offices, community centers, and amenities are closed; service work orders are prioritized to urgent work orders; and resident events are cancelled.

To continue to meet residents’ needs, Corvias has adapted its protocols and procedures to roll out virtual and distance practices for operations and work with residents. These new and revised activities include virtual leasing tours, move-ins, move-outs and maintenance assistance that applies to select work orders.

“We took every instance where we interface with residents, subcontractors and others and asked: can we ensure that this interaction is safe and in accordance with guidelines?” said Tim Toohey, managing director of Corvias Property Management. “In a people-facing business like ours, that meant adjusting some of the transactions that typically required interpersonal contact.”

Corvias employees continue to complete urgent work orders, taking extra measures according to government health agency guidelines to meet residents’ needs for service. For families who are uncertain about an upcoming Permanent Change of Station (PCS), team members at each installation are working to provide leasing flexibility for residents who need to extend a current lease or start a short-term lease due to changes in orders. Corvias is also working with residents – on a case-by-case basis – who may be suffering a financial hardship.

To continue building high-quality communities for servicemembers and their families, where possible, Corvias is moving forward with construction and renovation projects across its portfolio, while maintaining social distancing and following CDC guidelines. These projects allow Corvias Property Management to deliver the best in housing while supporting small and local businesses in its communities.

“Since its founding, we have formed enduring partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to support our residents with excellent service even in the most trying of times,” said Toohey. “Right now, our residents are caught in situations beyond their control. They are our top priority and our dedicated and skilled team continues to support them with a combination of flexibility, ingenuity and safety in order to deliver the best customer service.”

Corvias Property Management values giving back to residents and continues to prioritize flexibility and customer service above all else. Corvias accommodates the needs of its residents while following all health guidelines with additional company-wide programs and unique initiatives including:

Launching the Ready, Set, Gold! Connecting Communities

Giving back to local communities with food donations totaling nearly 500 pounds at Fort Bragg and future food drives at Fort Rucker

Sewing and donating personal protective equipment for base hospitals

Hosting a farmer's market at Fort Meade’s Randolph Pointe neighborhood

Bringing the Easter Bunny to Hurlburt Field and providing first responders with dinner from local restaurants

Decorating more than 650 residents’ driveways with messages of hope at Fort Sill

Sharing birthday wishes for residents on social media

Creating weekly video broadcasts for residents at each installation

Corvias Property Management shows its appreciation towards residents with new virtual programing as part of the Ready, Set, Gold! program and will continue to launch social media contests during these stay-at-home orders. Winners will receive a prize and can select a charity for a donation by Corvias Property Management in their name. Now more than ever, Corvias continues to support its Corvias Commitment™ to improve responsiveness and communication while offering excellent service for residents.

About Corvias Property Management

For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Corvias Property Management manages 35,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across 15 U.S. states, including at 13 military installations and 15 universities. More information can be found at www.corvias.com/propertymanagement/.