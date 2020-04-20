Cannabis Science and Technology™ Announces Partnership with the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN)

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cannabis Science and Technology™, a multimedia platform that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing, quality control, extraction, and cultivation is proud to announce a partnership with the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN).

The partnership will kick-off with the “Spring 2020 CANN Virtual Symposium” that will take place May 6–7 featuring several sessions that CANN had planned for the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting & Expo scheduled for March 22-26, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We are honored to be able to partner with CANN and the ACS during this uncertain time to help transition their National Meeting & Expo into an innovative virtual symposium,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Cannabis Science and Technology™. “As our partnership grows, we look forward to working together with them to further their mission and educating the cannabis community.”

Throughout the two-day virtual symposium, cannabis scientists, researchers, and industry experts will deliver more than a dozen talks from on a wide array of topics. A special highlight of the virtual symposium will also include presentations from all the 2020 ElShohly Award winners:

Justin Fischedick, PhD, Integrated Analytical Solutions.

Sang Hyuck-Park, PhD, Institute of Cannabis Research.

Jiries Meehan-Atrash, Department of Chemistry, Portland State University.

Markus Roggen, PhD, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures (CBDV).

Jacqueline von Salm, PhD, AltMed.

“Cannabis Science and Technology™ (CST) stands as a leading publisher in the field of cannabis science, providing a platform for the dissemination of valuable information to the scientific and cannabis community at large,” said Julia Bramante, chair of CANN and lead scientist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “CANN greatly looks forward to its partnership with CST to continue to drive these initiatives of information sharing.”

Cannabis Science and Technology™ is also excited to be CANN’s publishing partner for the ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting & Expo taking place August 16–20 in San Francisco, California. The magazine will help CANN create and publish a programming booklet for attendees, available both in person and digitally.

For more information and to register for the free virtual symposium, click here.

