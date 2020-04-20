Fairfax Software Strikes Agreement with Indicium Solutions

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairfax Software (Fairfax) and Indicium Solutions (Indicium) have signed a cooperative alliance agreement to commercialize Fairfax’s Quick Payments software alongside Indicium’s eFactura software for the Mexican marketplace.

As part of this agreement, Fairfax will provide Indicium’s more than 7,000 existing customers in Mexico using indicium’s landmark product eFactura the ability to allow their invoiced customers to pay invoices online in a one-stop shop. For those Indicium invoicing customers that accept to allow their customers to pay using this convenient online medium, eFactura will contain a hyperlink to the Quick Payments Amazon hosted site. Both Fairfax and Indicium host their respective software on the Amazon Web Services cloud (NASDAQ: AMZN). For Indicium’s customers who accept this convenience, a reciprocal API has been developed to allow eFactura to communicate with Quick Payments across the Amazon cloud and notify one another for invoices that have been issued and invoices that have been paid.

“We are elated to cooperate with Indicium to serve its more than 7,000 customers throughout Mexico and allow them to expedite payments, accelerate receipt of their A/R, and reduce their float time,” said Steve Chahal, President and CEO of Fairfax Software. “This opportunity to partner with Fairfax Software makes us the first service provider to bring electronic payment services to our eFactura customers. This solution ensures this is done in a secure and comprehensive manner, allowing them to improve their working capital safely, quickly and more efficiently,” said Luis Felipe Sanchez, President and Founder of Indicium Solutions.

Fairfax Software is a leader in financial transaction processing in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand featuring cloud-hosted solutions. Indicium is a leader in B2B electronic invoice generation in Mexico serving over 7,000 customers throughout Mexico. The combination of the two companies’ offerings will serve Indicium customers to expedite payment and reduce float time throughout the Mexican territory.