State Street Announces New Alliance with Virtus from FIS

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has entered into an alliance with Virtus from FIS to provide Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) and Collateralized Debt Obligation (CDO) technology management solutions to clients in the United States and Europe.

Through this alliance, State Street will leverage Virtus’ Business Process-as-a-Service solution to provide services jointly to CLO and CDO clients. Virtus will provide collateral administration services and State Street will provide trustee services, registrar services, transfer agent services, paying agent services, bank account services and custodian services.

“We are delighted to partner with Virtus on this exciting new opportunity that we think will deliver enhanced solutions and outcomes for our clients”, said Jen Tribush at State Street. “Virtus from FIS is a leading end-to-end technology and solutions provider which, when combined with our experience and established track-record providing services throughout the front, middle and back office, creates a compelling value proposition for clients in this space.”

“We welcome State Street to our growing family of financial institution partners as it takes the right steps to develop a powerful financial tool that will serve its asset managers in the U.S. and Europe,” said Martin Boyd, president of Capital Markets Solutions at FIS.

