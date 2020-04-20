Infotech Partners With Command Alkon to Offer Touchless e-Ticketing Network

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, and Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announced today a partnership to provide an e-Ticketing network to keep job sites safer through touchless ticket interactions. The e-Ticketing network will be available at no cost through June 30, 2020.

The e-Ticketing network combines Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform and Infotech’s Doc Express service to remove the need for face-to-face interactions and ticket exchanges between suppliers and contractors at the jobsite. CONNEX offers electronic, real-time exchange of material delivery ticket data to remove the need for traditional exchange of paper tickets, while Doc Express provides a secure repository for electronic tickets for organized storage that is easy to search and filter.

“We want to do our part to assist the infrastructure construction community during these unprecedented times,” Chad Schafer, Infotech Associate Vice President of Business Development & Sales, said. “Our goal is to keep construction projects moving forward in a safe, productive way and our partnership with Command Alkon is doing just that.”

“The safety and well-being of our industry remains paramount,” Suzie Holycross, Command Alkon Business Development Manager, said. “We are proud to be working with Infotech to keep their essential infrastructure jobs moving forward.”

The e-Ticketing network allows all project stakeholders - such as state Departments of Transportation, contractors, concrete producers, and heavy material suppliers and haulers – to access ticket data anywhere, anytime via the cloud. This removes hand-to-hand exchanges of paper tickets between job site personnel and keeps drivers in the cab of their vehicle.

“Electronic tickets are more important than ever as federal and state agencies across the U.S. encourage best practices for social distancing,” Schafer added. “e-Ticketing is a critical solution to make job sites safer, both during COVID-19 and in the future. Together with Command Alkon, we want to make it as accessible as possible in the field to support essential workers during this pandemic.”

“I believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the industry’s most pressing problems,” concluded Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon.

To learn more about the e-Ticketing network offered by Command Alkon and Infotech, visit commandalkon.com/eticketforfree or infotechinc.com/eticketingforall.

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) bridges innovation and integrity by developing cutting-edge digital solutions for the infrastructure construction industry and providing expert statistical and econometric consulting services across multiple industries. Infotech’s two core businesses, Infotech Systems and Infotech Consulting, use technology and data to bring transparency, integrity and efficiency to the people we serve. With a diverse workforce and collaborative, relaxed environment, Infotech is a Gainesville-born pioneer of innovation, committed to its family of employees, customers and community. For more information, visit infotechinc.com or infotechconsulting.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.