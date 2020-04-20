Columbia Care Launches First Scalable Virtual Cannabis Shopping Experience Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Virtual.Care, a virtual cannabis shopping experience at its U.S. dispensary locations.

Patients, customers, caregivers and providers can use any smartphone, tablet or computer to connect with one of Columbia Care’s on-site experts who will virtually escort them through their local dispensary to help them select, purchase and package the products of their choice for curbside/express pickup or delivery to their home1.

In addition to scheduling virtual shopping appointments and providing access to team members for Q&A, Columbia Care’s Virtual.Care portal has a fully integrated and seamless platform that allows interested and existing customers to speak with a state-licensed doctor for real time registration into a local Medical Marijuana Program2 in as little as 10 minutes, as well as apply for the CNC credit card.

“Virtual.Care is the latest Columbia Care innovation designed to deliver exceptional care, convenient access and continuity of service to the communities we serve,” said Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita. “Using one, simple to use online portal, customers can access our highly trained team members and receive the same personal in-store experience from the comfort of their homes. This amazing leap forward in convenience is the first scalable, end-to-end solution in the cannabis space to offer shoppers a seamless online service and we’re proud to be making its debut at a time when our customers need it most.”

Virtual.Care is currently available in Southern California through our San Diego location and will launch in most of Columbia Care’s 16 operating markets by the end of April 2020.

For more information about Virtual.Care, including booking an appointment, please visit www.col-Care.com/virtualcare

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 19 jurisdictions (3,4,5) in the US and the EU. Columbia Care has completed more than 1.6 million sales transactions since inception and working in collaboration with renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers globally, continues to be a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to the expansion of its virtual shopping service, which although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Notes:

(1) Available in select markets

(2) In states where physician certification is required

(3) Includes Colorado, subject to completion of the acquisition of The Green Solution

(4) Missouri subject to the successful completion of a management services agreement through which the company intends to provide consultative services

(5) Includes West Virginia industrial hemp cultivation license