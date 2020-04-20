Emerson Group Selects Astute Customer Experience Software for More Efficient, Enterprise-Level Relationship Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio & WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astute today announced that The Emerson Group has selected the Astute enterprise software suite as its customer experience management (CXM) platform to support its internal customer services group.

As a retail partner of choice for many over-the-counter health and beauty companies, The Emerson Group helps brands connect with consumers in the marketplace. The Emerson Group provides sales, marketing, and support for many of its portfolio of brands, including contact center infrastructure to support pre-sales and post-sales for consumers. Previously, the company had been using a help desk platform that was not designed for customer engagement, and to tailor that platform to their needs would have been cost prohibitive. Now, all those brands will benefit from Astute’s intuitive, enterprise-level consumer engagement software that enhances efficiency and provides valuable insights into consumer trends and behavior.

Specifically, The Emerson Group selected Astute Agent as its customer service CRM platform, providing a streamlined and centralized interface for agents to answer customer questions and solve problems through a variety of traditional and digital channels. This includes SMS, so consumers will be able to text with agents using a 1-800 number. The platform is integrated with Agent Assist, a knowledge management solution that gives agents access to a centralized database of content. Whether an agent is a new hire or a seasoned professional, Agent Assist makes sure that everyone has access to the most updated information available. In addition, Agent Assist uses machine learning to analyze conversations and find gaps where agents don’t have answers to questions that are being asked. The software platform provides reporting and analytic capabilities that will enable The Emerson Group to leverage insights to become even more customer focused.

“We are impressed by the specialization in customer service that is built into the Astute suite,” said Anna Marie LaVenia, Director of the Client Services Office at The Emerson Group. “They’ve developed systems and processes that will make our Consumer Information Liaisons’ work easier, faster, and more efficient, all while providing the flexibility for us to tailor the software to our own unique needs.”

“The Emerson Group is highly respected for the level of sophistication and industry expertise that it brings to retail health and beauty brands,” said Dave Butler, Vice President of North American Sales at Astute. “We are excited to support them with smart tools so they can meet the needs of an increasingly sophisticated consumer, both today and into the future."

About The Emerson Group

The Emerson Group is a consumer products equity organization singularly focused on brands reaching maximum potential, who connects over-the-counter health and beauty brands to loyal shoppers. The Emerson Group specializes in strategic planning, category assessments, due diligence, acquisition, and feasibility studies. The Emerson Group also provides the efficient logistics infrastructure necessary to build brands, and offers data and shopper insights for making connections between brands and their target consumers. The Emerson Group leads the industry as a retail partner of choice and provides advanced analytical tools and research for proprietary insights. With over 25 years of experience, The Emerson Group is able to identify opportunities and activate plans that improve sales fundamentals and brand performance. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The Emerson Group has long-standing connections to a strong voice with major and regional retailers and provides expertise, competency, and leadership in sales and support to retail partners and clients. They ensure over-the-counter health and beauty brands are given the attention they deserve. Learn more at emersongroup.com.

About Astute

Astute’s customer engagement software powers smarter CX and delivers invaluable first-party customer data for the world’s most innovative brands. The Astute suite makes it easy for companies to engage and delight individual customers across all channels, while gathering first-hand insight to improve the experience for everyone. Astute blends AI-driven customer self-service, best-of-breed agent desktop, and powerful customer analytics to drive efficiency, loyalty, and brand protection for consumer brands all over the world. Learn more at astutesolutions.com.