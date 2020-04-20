Yukon Supports Revelstoke’s Recapitalization of Crossroads Treatment Centers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Crossroads Treatment Centers (“Crossroads” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners (“Revelstoke”).

Crossroads, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a premier provider of medication assisted treatment services in the United States. Crossroads provides both methadone and suboxone medication assisted treatment through its outpatient programs. Since partnering with Revelstoke, Crossroads has expanded its number of clinics from 9 to 94 in an effort to deliver effective and affordable treatment for persons suffering from opioid use disorder.

“Yukon has a long history of working with Revelstoke and has known Crossroads for several years. We are excited to support Revelstoke and the Crossroads management team as they continue to expand their footprint and provide this essential treatment to an underserved population,” said Michael Hall, Managing Partner of Yukon.

“Crossroads has quintupled since our investment in the Company and we are very excited about the Company’s prospects. With Yukon’s investment, the Company will have additional capital for continued growth initiatives including acquisitions, new clinic expansion and tele-health initiatives,” said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Revelstoke.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a leading provider of medication assisted treatment services for individuals who are opioid dependent through its established outpatient care centers with 94 clinics located in 10 states across the United States. Crossroads was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.4 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy to build exceptional companies. Since the firm’s inception in mid-2013, Revelstoke has raised approximately $2.3 billion of equity and has completed 64 acquisitions, which includes 16 platform companies and 48 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.revelstokecp.com.