H&R Block Chooses TurnKey Lender Solution for Managing Loans to Franchisees

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnKey Lender, a worldwide leader of lending software for evaluating borrowers, providing credit decision-making support, and automating online lending, today announced that H&R Block has chosen TurnKey Lender’s Enterprise Unified Lending Management solution to help them meet their franchisees’ business cash flow needs.

H&R Block’s purpose is to help and inspire confidence in their clients and communities. With TurnKey Lender, the company saw an opportunity to better manage the loans offered to their Franchise Partners. With TurnKey Lender, lenders can make digital loan requests to speed up loan decisioning, increase customer lifetime value, and improve overall portfolio quality. For its internal Franchise Partner Support Teams, H&R Block wanted to enhance loan-management processes with greater efficiency, automation and standardization in a one-login system.

“H&R Block came to us looking for strategies to help them heighten satisfaction among their franchise owners, and to develop a funding strategy for future franchise expansion,” says Elena Ionenka, co-founder of TurnKey Lender. “We’re perfectly positioned for that — and really for any scenario where credit-management technology is called for.”

TurnKey Lender's Unified Lending Management solution provides a seamless experience that is quick and transparent. The white-label and fully supported Enterprise Unified Lending Management solution also includes advanced reporting and analytics functionality for transferring information to and from the system in seconds.

On the lender side, this means faster time for approving loans and receiving loan interest payments - which means more money for the company and less time spent fumbling through paperwork. Companies can scale quickly with new loan products and get them to market in days. All facets of lending management from the application, which includes decisioning, compliance, servicing, documents and booking to collections and increasing customer lifetime value are streamlined. For those needing loans, TurnKey Lender provides the best customer experience with less hassle, no paperwork, and faster access to money, 30 seconds, something the market calls for today.

About TurnKey Lender

TurnKey Lender is changing how businesses everywhere succeed. The company puts state-of-the-art lending software in the hands of businesses of all sizes, using proprietary technology that securely digitizes every step of credit management. Clients of TurnKey Lender’s end-to-end platform represent an array of industries, from traditional lenders to retailers and service providers eager to boost point-of-sale and mobile purchasing for their customers.