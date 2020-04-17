Government of Alberta’s Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General Selects YuJa to Provide Interactive Video Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with the Government of Alberta’s Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General to deliver interactive videos solutions and provide effective workforce training for new police cadets. The government organization’s procurement of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides a scalable and secure media management solution to safely disseminate training videos across its law enforcement academy.

The multi-year contract was awarded following an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process that described the minimum service requirements for a secure video content management system (VCMS), granular admin capabilities, and auto-captioning accessibility tools.

“ We are proud to provide leading governmental organizations including the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta with interactive video solutions to enable growth across its academy,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta

The Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General is the Cabinet ministry responsible for providing legal advice (as Minister of Justice) and overseeing provincial law enforcement (as Solicitor General) to the government of Alberta, Canada. The ministry was created in 2012 by merging the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and Ministry of the Solicitor General and Public Security.