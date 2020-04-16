ScanSource Now Offering Microsoft Cloud Portfolio

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the launch of Microsoft’s full portfolio of cloud software solutions to its North American channel partners. Through this relationship, ScanSource partners can sell licenses for Microsoft 365, Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365, while also meeting their end-customers' growing demand for cloud-based remote workforce solutions.

ScanSource’s partners selling Microsoft will benefit from a wide range of tools and services built to support the growth of their cloud business, most importantly ScanSource’s CASCADE cloud platform. CASCADE is a proprietary tool enabling partners to provision and manage services for their customers. With CASCADE comes Partner Insights™, a tool that helps partners solve several challenges end customers face regarding cloud: license management, licenses usage, cloud spend and consumption. Partner Insights™ provides in-depth analytics that allow partners to provide consultative services around Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure and other SaaS products.

These capabilities, combined with ScanSource’s exceptional technical support, onboarding and enablement tools provide partners looking to build their cloud offerings and recurring revenue services with unmatched resources to support their customers. The addition of Microsoft to the ScanSource and Intelisys cloud services line card also opens up more opportunities for partners to sell cloud services and broaden their solution offering.

“By offering the Microsoft cloud platform, partners can help increase collaboration and productivity across their end-customers' businesses, wherever they may be located,” said John Eldh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, ScanSource. “The paradigm shift to cloud – not to mention our current work environment – is changing the way end customers collaborate and do business. We are excited to give our partners access to Microsoft’s solutions, along with actionable data that can help them grow their relationships with their customers.”

“ScanSource is uniquely positioned to deliver Microsoft solutions through multiple routes-to-market, such as the agent channel, micro-verticals, and through VARs selling into the Unified Communications, POS and barcode, and voice spaces,” said David Smith, VP of Partner Development at Microsoft. “It’s great to be able to continue our support of partners, like ScanSource, who are able to offer differentiated outcomes for our customers through valued added services and insights to support their digital transformation.”

