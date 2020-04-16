PCT Europe LTD Signs Distribution Agreement With UK NHS Company, Receives Additional NYC Hospital Order

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) is pleased to announce new growth and expansion activities in the UK and NYC. PCT Europe Ltd, the UK-based partner of PCT Corp, is pleased to announce they have signed an exclusive trading partnership/distributor agreement with an NHS (U.K. National Health Service) company.

In tandem with PCT Europe Ltd, the UK NHS company will introduce PCT technology to each NHS Hospital Trust with the intention of them rolling out PCT’s unique technology and system throughout the health services 233 Trusts comprising over 600 hospitals. In addition, approximately 14,000 Care Homes in the U.K. will also be introduced to PCT’s technology. A steady flow of orders is expected to commence throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

The first PCT system has now been installed in a large NHS hospital in the north of England. This system is expected to enter clinical service early in May once the final series of biological tests of the PCT hospital disinfectant solution have been completed. Results of these tests have so far demonstrated that the PCT disinfectant has met or exceeded its ability to kill the range of pathogens previously achieved during EPA and FDA tests in the United States.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results thus far in our UK trials and are delighted with the progress our UK partner is making. This arrangement will introduce our system to thousands of hospitals and healthcare facilities,” says PCT CEO Gary Grieco. “At the same time, the reality of the current healthcare crisis both domestically and abroad is sobering. We’re thrilled to be able to grow our business but nevertheless remain focused on our core mission which from day one has always been helping people.”

The company continues to expand domestically as well. Following an earlier release dated April 14th, the company is also announcing an additional purchase order for PCT Corp.’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems in New York City.

The order comes from a large NYC hospital with a current bed count of approximately 1,000. Installation will be made in coordination with PCT Corp’s primary healthcare distributor, ACE Janitorial Services.

“With three PO’s for our infection control system this week and more on the way, we continue to make strides both in growing our business as well as our goal of helping our clients fight the spread of infectious diseases,” says Grieco. “We are on pace for unprecedented and record growth in all areas of our business.”

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL to travel to the NYC area for the installation of equipment; PCT Europe Ltd.’s ability to perform as expected, the response of the UK NHS to the first and subsequent installations of PCT’s Annihilyzer Infection Control System; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.