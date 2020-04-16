IAA Announces Exclusive Agreement with NASCAR Further Expanding Capacity for Catastrophe Services

WESTCHESTER, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, and NASCAR Enterprises, LLC., announce an exclusive agreement that further increases IAA’s expansive catastrophe capacity footprint. The agreement expands an already long-term relationship between the two organizations, enabling IAA to leverage NASCAR facilities for total loss vehicle storage after a catastrophe. In addition to the company’s other catastrophe acreage, the 14 NASCAR properties included in the agreement are part of IAA’s total catastrophe capacity in the U.S. of over 4,000 acres – the most expansive catastrophe footprint in the industry.

During catastrophic weather events, there is a rapid increase in insurance vehicle claim volume. The proximity of storage yards to the event and their safe accessibility by insurance professionals is critical. Over the last ten plus years, IAA has invested significant research and resources in developing its industry leading catastrophe response strategy. In alignment with nearly all emergency response models, and due to the extremely unpredictable behavior of weather-related catastrophes, IAA utilizes a Flexible Capacity Model. This allows the company to quickly increase capacity wherever, and whenever, vehicle claims surge.

“Our historical success in managing catastrophes and our capacity to support them is unmatched in our industry,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “A fixed capacity model may not shift and adjust to meet the dynamic nature of weather-related catastrophes. The IAA Flexible Capacity Model™ gives us the real-time agility to meet this need, and our exclusive agreement with NASCAR further underscores our continued focus on providing additional vehicle storage for our customers where it is needed – not where it is owned.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique multi-channel platform processes approximately 2.5 million total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles annually. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has over 3,800 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base located throughout more than 135 countries and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. Buyers have access to innovative vehicle merchandising, efficient evaluation services and digital bidding tools, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About NASCAR Enterprises, LLC.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

