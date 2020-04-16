KBRA Assigns Ratings to MVB Financial Corp.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of K3 to Fairmont, WV-based MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF). Additionally, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to lead subsidiary MVB Bank, Inc. (“the bank”). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are underpinned by historically sound asset quality, highlighted by relatively stable NPA levels and low credit losses relative to peers. Additionally, KBRA considers MVBF’s differentiated business model favorably, highlighted by the build-out and growth in the fintech-oriented business focused upon niche industries, as this should provide both diversification in lower-cost funding as well as additional noninterest revenue opportunities, assuming the continued execution of strategy. KBRA also recognizes MVBF’s success in diversifying the lending business through growth in northern Virginia, notably lower risk C&I sectors. The rating is adversely impacted by MVBF’s regulatory capital profile and is reflective of a moderately higher risk-weighted asset density. This is partially offset, however, given the pending improvement in capital levels through the divestiture of MVB Mortgage and branch sales, which should provide a meaningful boost to capital. In this regard, KBRA expects capital levels to be managed in line with peer averages going forward. Additionally, while KBRA views favorably MVBF’s fintech focus in the business line’s ability to generate lower-cost deposits and fee revenue opportunities, we also note the limited duration of contracts, which could impact the durability of these deposits and associated revenue streams. Moreover, given that the fintech business is still maturing, duration and volatility of the deposits is unknown. Lastly, KBRA notes the integration risk associated with the formation of Intercoastal Mortgage, and relatedly, the potential impact on profitability of the combined company, which KBRA considers paramount to the ratings given the significant change in revenue and income generation structure for the bank.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the Coronavirus on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. Banks Stable Despite Uncertainties.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

