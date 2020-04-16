Genetics Institute of America is Selected by Designer Genomics International as IRB Approved Laboratory for Inflammasome Study

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Designer Genomics International, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) announced today that it has selected Genetics Institute of America as the Institutional Review Board approved testing laboratory for a new clinical study into inflammasome activation.

“My long experience with the management team of the laboratory made them the logical choice as genomics laboratory,” said Marvin Hausman, MD, the study principal investigator at Designer Genomics International.

“Our experience in working with DNA and RNA, as well as our collaborative relationship with ThermoFischer Scientific, make for a great combination for this study,” said Holly Magliochetti, CEO of Genetics Institute of America.

Genetics Institute of America will be running DNA, RNA, mRNA and miRNA studies on buccal swab specimens. The study of currently available cancer genomic and pharmacogenomic DNA profiles combined with newly designed proprietary mRNA and miRNA panels will allow leveraging newly developed machine learning and deep learning methods for genetic analysis. The study (GH-101 Genetic Susceptibility to Chronic Disease) is designed to identify differentially expressed genes (DEGs) associated with development of chronic diseases such as Cardiovascular Disease, End Stage Renal Disease, PTSD, as well as Cancer.

For more information about this study, please contact Designer Genomics International or Genetics Institute of America.

About Genetics Institute of America

Genetics Institute of America is a national laboratory dedicated to heightening the awareness of early intervention and genetic screening to promote longevity and quality of life outcomes by focusing on DNA, RNA and Proteins. Our modern CLIA laboratory facility in Delray Beach, FL contains the most current technology, allowing us to provide leadership in both research and clinical laboratory testing. For more information, please visit http://www.GenLabUS.com/.

About Designer Genomics International

Designer Genomics International is a Contract Research Organization that focuses on conducting clinical trials for Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Companion Diagnostics companies. Designer Genomics International is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.