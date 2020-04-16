MIMIC Proudly Announces Our Newest Customer to Our Shared Diagnostic Network, PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley

EATON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twisted Ceptors, LLC announces PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley who have completed integration with the MIMIC Diagnostic Sharing Network.

All of their images and reports are now safely stored and shareable within the patient medical eco-system. Integration took less than 2 weeks to complete and become fully operational.

The MIMIC sharing network is a complete independent and neutral cataloguing system utilizing proprietary technology features that can map, translate and store any diagnostic image format and any style report data, merge them successfully together to provide a single patient/physician view.

“We have been pleasantly surprised on how easy it was to migrate to the MIMIC network. They had plenty of options to choose from as integration points and we had no downtime, needed no training and no additional capital to join. The industry has needed this for a long time and we finally found a company capable of providing it. Our practice immediately gained a patient web portal, secure communication with patients and physicians, sharing with internal radiologists as well as referring physicians and immediate notification to all parties involved in the medical diagnosis. The cost savings alone has justified the switch, not to mention the ease of use and convenience to everybody,” stated Curt Himy, Owner PET/CT Berkeley.

About Twisted Ceptors, LLC

Our team brings a 35 plus year successful track record of architecting, developing, and implementing highly scalable transaction processing software and technology for enterprise level companies across all industries. Our experience includes developing software licensed to entities that currently process 70% of Medicare Part A/B claims and 100% of national Durable Medical Equipment (DME) claims as well as enterprise integration tools running in several fortune 100 companies.

About PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley

PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley is proud to have been providing both PET/CT and diagnostic CT services to the Berkeley community since opening in 2004. Our American College of Radiology accredited PET and CT facility offers cutting edge PET/CT technology by combining the metabolic localization of PET imaging with the anatomical localization of CT in a single procedure.

PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley has provided over 20,000 patients in the San Francisco Bay Area with both PET/CT and diagnostic CT services since 2004. PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley was one of the first imaging centers in the US to offer PET Axumin imaging for men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence, and was one of the chosen PET imaging centers to participate in the IDEAS Study, a phase one nationwide clinical trial demonstrating the clinical impact of Amyloid PET Imaging for patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia of uncertain etiology. In partnership with our board-certified radiologists from Bay Imaging Consultants, all of whom attended the most respected medical schools and trained at the top academic medical centers for residency and fellowship programs, PET/CT Imaging of Berkeley looks forward to servicing the diagnostic imaging needs of the community for many years to come.