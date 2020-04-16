Ultrafast Industrial-Grade Stereolithography 3D Printer Grows Its U.S. Reseller Network

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, expanded its US distribution into Michigan, announcing a partnership with DELRAY Systems, a leading value-added additive manufacturing solutions provider. The new agreement is the third reseller signing in the U.S., and the latest in a long line of signings by Nexa3D in Europe, Asia, and North America.

The rapid network expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plan to address fundamental supply chain shortcomings complicated by COVID-19, the resultant design agility and the requirement to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership.

Comparatively speaking, the company’s flagship printer, the NXE400, takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 19 liters of part volume at high speeds using production grade materials.

With over 30 years’ experience in customer service, design engineering and manufacturing, DELRAY Systems helps companies implement new technology and training for advanced manufacturing. Recently opening a training and technology center at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, DELRAY researches and carefully selects partners with the same high standards of quality commitment for serving customers.

“Nexa3D printers provide our customers speed, precision and automation to offer a clear advantage over the competition,” said Joe Rocca, founder and CEO, DELRAY Systems. “Nexa3D printers offer the highest-quality, ultra-fast speed for our customers’ additive manufacturing and 3D printing requirements, and we welcome them as an important part of our impressive line of leading brands.”

“Michigan is in the heart of the American manufacturing industry,“ said Avi Reichental, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Nexa3D. “There has never been a better time for companies struggling with their broken supply chains to consider additive manufacturing as one of their primary COVID-19 remediation tools. Combining DELRAY’s outstanding reputation and commitment to service with Nexa3D’s capacity to convert current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity delivers new level of design agility supply chain simplification and flexible production alternative when it is most needed.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About DELRAY Systems

DELRAY Systems provides process improvement solutions for automating manufacturing, reverse engineering and product development processes, including 3D printing or additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, and 3D modeling solutions. DELRAY Systems recently opened a training and technology center at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. To learn more please visit www.3d-printer.com.