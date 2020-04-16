FirstRespondersFirst and IHG® Hotels & Resorts Partner to House Frontline COVID-19 Teams Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FirstRespondersFirst today announced IHG Hotels & Resorts as a nationwide hospitality partner, providing free accommodation at hotels across the United States for frontline COVID-19 first responders.

While most of the nation’s residents are encouraged to shelter in place, first responders, ranging from physicians and nurses to home-care workers, social workers, and beyond, are in the field providing critical care during this global emergency, putting the needs of others above themselves and often their families. #FirstRespondersFirst helps provide essential protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, mental health support, and other resources to this demographically and socially diverse workforce.

As part of this partnership, first responders will have access to a dedicated VIP reservation service from IHG, which will carefully match local needs with nearby hotels. With nearly 4,000 IHG hotels across the country, these first responders can rest and recharge near the medical facilities at which they work, with accommodation costs (up to 50 million IHG Rewards Club points) covered by IHG.

“ It is critical that we support our frontline workers as they are serving our country with courage and selflessness,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. “ They're caring for us, so we must help take care of them. That’s why we are raising funds for essential resources, including child care, food, and accommodation, for first responders and their families. We are thankful that IHG is providing thousands of hotel rooms across the country, supporting people with comfortable and clean places to rest and recharge without putting their loved ones at risk.”

“ As communities around the world respond to COVID-19, we’re honored and privileged to play our part and help those who are taking care of our loved ones and neighbors,” said Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG. “ #FirstRespondersFirst is unique because it addresses the broad needs of this critical group of people and being part of a bigger solution is how we think about the support we provide communities. We look forward to welcoming these critical frontline teams and delivering the True Hospitality they deserve when they need it most.”

About #FirstRespondersFirst:

#FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation, takes a whole human approach to supporting first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide essential protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, mental health support, and other resources to this demographically and socially diverse workforce, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond, through its collaborating partners Americares, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen, and Bright Horizons, with additional support from Cisco, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and Modelo, among others. Powered by Thrive Global's behavior change platform, #FirstRespondersFirst also provides access to Harvard Chan School’s evidence-based content, specifically tailored to this critical workforce, to help improve the physical and mental well-being of healthcare workers. Dutch Bros Coffee, the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, serves as #FirstRespondersFirst’s premiere corporate donor.

Throughout the response to COVID-19, IHG has been working closely with governments and organizations across the globe to welcome frontline heroes and those in need of guest rooms during this time. All IHG-branded hotels are required to adhere to comprehensive health and safety procedures, including all local laws. In addition, hotels have been provided with additional COVID-19 cleanliness specific guidance, training and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and relevant authorities.