MaxHome Announces They Are Honoring Health Care Professionals and First Responders for Their Service During COVID-19

JEFFERSON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxHome, a Louisiana and Texas-based remodeling company, will donate four shower or bathtub renovations in honor of health care professionals and first responders in the company’s service area.

Larry Closs, Owner and CEO of MaxHome, said, “We wanted a way to recognize and thank all healthcare and first responders who are working around the clock to serve our communities during this worldwide pandemic. To show our heartfelt gratitude, we are going to donate 4 (bath) renovations.” Closs went on to say, “Collectively, we are dealing with higher stress and anxiety levels, and healthcare professionals are facing unprecedented challenges. For them, having a moment of relaxation to wash away the day has never been so important.”

MaxHome is requesting nominations of local healthcare professionals at www.maxhome.com/heroes now through May 3, 2020. A panel of employees and local leaders will select from the application on May 4, 2020, and installations will take place in June.

About MaxHome

Founded in 2003, MaxHome LLC focuses on providing an easy, convenient, and affordable 1-day shower or bath remodel. As one of the fastest-growing bath renovation companies in America, MaxHome services the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. Our passion is delivering overall value to our customer’s home and life by creating beautiful, safe, and maintenance-free bath renovations. MaxHome offers a broad selection of wet area solutions from leading national brands, like Jacuzzi®, and Kohler®, and is the sister company of Renewal by Andersen of South Louisiana.