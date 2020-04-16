Boxlight Enters into Partnership With JB&A

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced a partnership with JB&A Distribution, a leader in the field of technology solutions for K-12, based in San Rafael, CA.

The partnership will allow Boxlight and JB&A to focus on building the North American channel for education solutions, as a powerful extension of the Boxlight sales team. They will do so with an acute understanding of Boxlight’s business objectives while aligning the needs of education technology with the solutions the districts and educators need.

“JB&A has an extensive reach across the US, in addition to existing relationships with partners and resellers that will immediately bring incremental opportunity to both companies. Their commitment to product knowledge, support, and trusted relationships aligns with Boxlight’s vision and plans for the immediate future. We look forward to rapidly growing in the immediate future,” said Daniel Leis, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Boxlight.

Jeff Burgess, CEO of JB&A shared ”We are a trusted business partner that builds profitable business models for our vendors. We take the time to learn how to demo all the products we sell. We truly are experts on our Vendors product lines, and become a powerful extension of their sales force.”

About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Video, Broadcast, Production & ProAV. We’re a unique mix of Value Add Distributor, Channel Partner and Solutions Provider with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions.

The JB&A Team is dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete Digital Media Management, IP/Streaming, Digital Projection and Connectivity solutions to market. We’re staffed by industry experts in the products and solutions we represent. JB&A provides world class customer support driven by a team that cares For more information, visit https://jbanda.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.