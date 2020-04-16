U.S. Space Command Stays with LinQuest for Continued Support

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation announced today that it was recently awarded a $14 million contract to extend the company’s support to United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) through April 21, 2021.

“We are very pleased to have been selected to continue supporting Gen. Raymond and USSPACECOM in this effort,” said Greg Young, Chief Operating Officer, LinQuest. “We look forward to continuing the outstanding level of support we have provided since the Command was reestablished.”

In April 2019, LinQuest was awarded a contract to assist Gen. John Raymond, Commander of USSPACECOM, stand up the 11th combatant command. Now that the one-year contract is ending, LinQuest will provide non-personal services to accomplish the necessary functions to continue the development of the USSPACECOM as directed by the President of the United States. Work will be performed in Colorado at Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA with regional headquarters in Colorado Springs, CO and the Washington DC area. LinQuest provides innovative and cost-effective services and solutions to national security and industry clients focused on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the interpretation, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground system capabilities and programs.