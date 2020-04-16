Syniverse Partners with SAS to Enhance Mobile Engagement Offering for Multi-platform Marketing

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it has signed a new global collaboration agreement with SAS to offer SAS’s global customer base Syniverse’s Mobile Engagement suite of services. The partnership adds mobile channels natively to the SAS® marketing platform and enhances companies’ ability to plan, execute and analyze mobile channels and all other channels in the SAS omni-channel platform.

The combination of Syniverse’s multi-channel mobile communications capabilities and SAS Customer Intelligence 360 will create a unique platform for brands to reach their customers through customizable and personalized campaigns using preferred communication channels globally.

The agreement brings together Syniverse’s global mobile engagement solutions for a range of communications channels with SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS’ industry-leading analytically-driven marketing solution that delivers individually tailored, contextual customer engagement and customer experiences. The combined offering is ideally suited for the needs of organizations seeking to add mobile marketing in markets with high volumes of direct-to-customer communications, such as financial services, retail and many other dynamic industries.

Syniverse and SAS solutions will work to support programs that utilize global mobile wallet, rich communication services (RCS) and other communications channels – including short message services (SMS), Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and WeChat – and other next-generation technologies.

The Syniverse and SAS solutions will help businesses achieve improved conversion rates through a more personalized, precise and relevant targeting approach. Mobile marketers can efficiently take advantage of response-oriented tools such as expiration alerts and geofenced notifications. The combined offering reduces campaign setup and deployment times, thanks to natively integrated communication channels that enable multi-platform programs.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Blanchard, Head of Global Customer Intelligence Practice, SAS

“Our partnership with Syniverse will empower SAS’ customers to interact more profitably, more quickly and in greater depth with a growing number of increasingly brand-loyal customers of their own across the complete array of managed channels of communication. We see a day when marketers will know a brand’s customers intimately enough to predict their buying behavior and brand trust, as well as integrate deep-insight customer information across all channels and business lines into a single, unified customer view.”

Bill Corbin, Senior Vice President of Indirect Markets and Strategic Partnerships, Syniverse

“Marketers need to engage with their customers and prospects across a range of mobile communication channels and deliver relevant, personalized content, promotions and offers at the right time and place. As the world’s most connected company, Syniverse has the expertise and technology to help SAS and its customers to reach their valued clients through an extended range of current and future communications channels.”

