Kyocera Selects Skyhook to Power Precision Location Services for Rugged DuraXV Extreme

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera International Inc., the North American leader in rugged mobile solutions, has selected Skyhook, the leading independent location provider, for its latest rugged mobile device, the DuraXV Extreme flip phone. DuraXV Extreme integrates Skyhook’s precision positioning technology, which allows devices to be located with precise location accuracy, even when offline, while preserving battery life.

Skyhook’s Precision Location hybrid positioning technology locates devices using Wi-Fi, GPS and cell signals, ensuring they can be found in all environments. Skyhook has patented client-side power conservation algorithms and protocols optimized for individual use cases, hardware, or bandwidth limitations. The Skyhook solution uses network connectivity, power settings and device mobility, among other variables, to adapt resource utilization in real time. These features ensure the added positioning capabilities have minimal impact on DuraXV Extreme’s battery life or data usage while still providing the most accurate location.

“Skyhook is thrilled to work with Kyocera to provide accurate location services to DuraXV Extreme devices in any environment,” said Craig Waggy, CEO of Skyhook. “Location is a crucial component of the mobile experience, often of critical importance for devices targeted at rugged, industrial use cases, and Skyhook is proud to work alongside Kyocera to deliver a cutting-edge solution.”

DuraXV Extreme delivers simplicity with durability: IP68*, dust proof, waterproof, military standard 810G protection and Non-incendive Class I Div 2 hazardous locations protection. The device includes loud 100dB+ dual-front speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for audio clarity and a standard two-year manufacturer’s warranty. DuraXV Extreme features optimized Push to Talk Plus (PTT+*) over cellular or Wi-Fi with a dedicated side button, a powerful, removable 1770mAh Li-Ion battery, and a wide array of PTT accessories. Compact and easy to use, it’s the first device to feature a 1.2GHz, 64-bit Quad-core processor for quicker response when running apps. Skyhook’s Precision Location hybrid positioning and location-assistance services allow DuraXV to be located indoors, outside, or in areas without a clear GPS signal.

“DuraXV Extreme – and all of our rugged devices – are designed for harsh conditions like construction sites, in the field with first responders or on a mountaintop with extreme adventure seekers,” said Vipul Dalal, general manager, Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “Skyhook’s ability to utilize Wi-Fi, GPS and cell signals helps ensure devices, and their owners, can always be found no matter where their jobs or adventures take them. This improved accuracy while preserving battery life made Skyhook a great fit for this device.”

*IP68 dust proof and waterproof for water immersion up to 6.5 feet for up to 30 minutes.

About Skyhook

Skyhook is the worldwide independent leader in location technology, operating the world’s largest independent location network, consisting of 5.1 billion geolocated Wi-Fi hotspots and 200 million cell towers, and 20 million actionable venues. Skyhook processes tens of billions of location transactions, serving devices, apps, wearables, media, brands and advertising platforms with precise and accurate location data and intelligence. Skyhook, through its parent company Skyhook Holding, Inc., operates a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA). To learn more about Skyhook, please visit www.skyhook.com.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera International Inc.’s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many “firsts” to the U.S. market, Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining Military Standard 810G-certified ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a “Total Solution” offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation and construction. White glove services including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair and more help productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera’s rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile, youtube.com/kyoceramobile, instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile.