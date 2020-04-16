Top Global Bank Selects Verint to Provide Enterprise Solution for Fraud and Security Investigations

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced one of world’s largest banking organizations selected Verint as its new standard solution for enterprise fraud and security investigations. The selection resulted after a thorough analysis of technologies that best fit the bank’s fraud investigation, cybersecurity and deployment management requirements.

The bank chose Verint’s enterprise-class recording platform to enhance compliance and fraud control across its network of retail branches and ATMs*. The solution combines the powerful network video recorder with robust software for review and enterprise management.

“Verint is focused on developing innovative technologies that help financial institutions reduce fraud and security risk, drive productivity, and help these organizations simplify and modernize their operations,” says Verint’s Matt Tengwall, general manager, fraud and security solutions. “As the market leader, Verint’s suite of fraud and security solutions are designed to address the unique requirements of banks and credit unions. We believe the bank’s selection provides validation of our proven ability to deliver innovative solutions that address compliance and fraud control and help leading banks reduce loss and address potential risk.”

Verint’s advanced fraud and security solutions can help banks and credit unions identify risks and vulnerabilities in real time, helping fraud investigators mitigate threats, and ensure compliance. To learn more about Verint’s solutions for banks, click here.

* The bank invested in Verint solutions in Q2 of 2019.

