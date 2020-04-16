CACI Awarded Prime Position on $249 Million Multiple-Award Naval Sea Systems Engineering and Acquisition Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has awarded the company a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $249 million, to provide analyses and initiatives that improve effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability in ship design, manufacturing, and lifecycle support.

Mission expertise provided under the four-year Systems Level Cost Analysis with Total Ownership Cost Modeling contract (CATOC) will focus on delivering maximum cost savings to the Navy as the service seeks to meet emerging threats, increase readiness, and achieve savings across its shipbuilding plan.

CACI engineers and analysts will leverage commercial shipbuilding practices and acquisition models to deliver those savings. For example, CACI engineers plan to leverage their digital twin shipyard production model, continuous improvement repair program, and adapted commercial-off-the-shelf technical solutions to increase efficiencies. Additionally, CACI analysts are prepared to modernize Navy data management and acquisition forecasting techniques.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is uniquely positioned to provide the expertise the Naval Sea Systems Command needs to achieve its goals of building a larger fleet at a lower cost.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “The U.S. Navy is CACI’s longest-standing customer, and we look forward to helping the fleet maintain its technical and tactical advantages.”

