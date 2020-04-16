Foreside Selects BackBay Communications as PR Agency of Record

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BackBay Communications, an integrated financial-services public relations and content-marketing firm, today announced that it has been retained as agency of record by Foreside, a provider of technology-enabled regulatory and compliance consulting and fund distribution services to clients in the asset and wealth management, private equity, venture capital and hedge fund industries.

BackBay Communications focuses on working with financial technology, private equity and venture capital, asset management, and impact investing clients, and service providers to these industries. BackBay will provide Foreside with an integrated communications program including media relations, content development, conference participation and awards submissions.

"After an extensive search of the best financial services public relations firms, we are pleased to select BackBay Communications,” said David Whitaker, President of Foreside. “BackBay has a strategic and integrated approach to public relations and content development and distribution, deep experience representing the types of firms we work with, and strong relationships with the relevant financial services media. We look forward to a productive relationship.”

“Foreside provides essential regulatory, compliance and fund distribution services including outsourced Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) to the global financial community and is growing rapidly organically and through acquisitions,” said Bill Haynes, Founder & CEO, BackBay Communications. “We are proud of Foreside’s selection of BackBay and look forward to working with the company to tell their story and share their insights.”

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations and content marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including private equity and venture capital firms, wealth managers, family offices, financial technology companies and impact investing firms. BackBay takes a brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated communications programs. BackBay’s services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

About Foreside

Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset, wealth management and alternative investment industries. Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion* of product through their 20 limited purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside’s suite of services and platform-based model have helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers and other financial institutions. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Foreside helps firms address and shape today’s regulatory environment, drive operational efficiency and growth, and focus on value-adding work. Foreside is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with numerous regional offices, including New York and Boston. For more information on Foreside’s suite of services, please visit www.foreside.com.

*as of January 31, 2020