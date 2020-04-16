Dynasty Financial Partners Announces Groundbreaking Partnership: Teams Up with Mariner Wealth Advisors, One of the Largest RIAs in the U.S., to Launch a New Initiative: Mariner Platform Solutions Powered by Dynasty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading RIA Services Platform, Dynasty Financial Partners, announced today that they have partnered with Mariner Wealth Advisors to launch a new initiative called Mariner Platform Solutions (MPS).

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Mariner Wealth Advisors is a wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron’s as a top four RIA Firm the last four years1. The firm has over $28 billion in client assets.

Mariner Platform Solutions combines Mariner’s proven professional management team and Dynasty’s industry-leading services platform to form a national wealth management platform for RIA.

According to Marty Bicknell, CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors, “We see a tremendous opportunity in the market in providing advisors with the capabilities of two of the most successful firms in wealth management. I am thrilled to partner with Shirl and the Dynasty team. I have watched their success in shaping the independent space and we look forward to working with them in tapping that energy and experience on behalf of Mariner.”

“We are proud to partner with Marty and Mariner Wealth Advisors to create a market-leading combination. Mariner Platform Solutions brings together the strengths of both firms,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners.

Mariner Platform Solutions will leverage Dynasty’s wealth management services, people, business analytics, leading technology, client and prospect assistance. The new platform will be using Dynasty’s award-winning integrated Core Services platform for independent advisors and the firm’s turnkey asset management platform (TAMP). MPS will have access to leading technology, including Dynasty’s proprietary advisor desktop, in-house specialists, home office support, and will benefit from the firm’s significant scale in the industry.

In addition, Dynasty and Mariner are also announcing today that Bicknell and 1248 Holdings are now investors in Dynasty Financial Partners through their partnership, BFFV20, LLC joining Envestnet and Dynasty’s legacy investors as part of the most recent capital investment round conducted by Dynasty.

“While going through the process of learning more about Dynasty, and how we could utilize their technology for Mariner Platform Solutions, I became a believer in what they have to offer. Becoming an investor was an easy decision,” said Mr. Bicknell.

“I have known Marty a long time and feel he has been one of the best entrepreneurs and investors in the independent space over the last 10+ years in terms of his operating businesses with his RIA, his former Asset Management businesses, and on behalf of his clients. We were thrilled when he wanted to join our most recent investment round,” added Mr. Penney.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to your needs and driven by our clients’ specific goals. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $28 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business and provides M&A support to firms looking to grow inorganically or to plan for succession. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​Dynasty has a leading network of RIAs who leverage its integrated platform and Dynasty’s growing Enterprise Services Group supports larger institutional clients who often have multiple advisors in multiple cities by delivering Dynasty’s platform at the home office and firm level. Dynasty has helped to level the playing field for advisors and firms looking to deliver Private Wealth Management capabilities to their UHNW clients vs many of the larger Wall Street firms in providing a robust suite of capabilities, products, and services when combined with Dynasty’s support offers independent advisors the ability to compete at the highest levels of wealth management client opportunities.

[1] Barron's awarded the 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018) and 50 (2019). Barron’s publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com.

Mariner Wealth Advisors (“MWA”), is an SEC registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the State of Kansas. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. MWA is in compliance with the current notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisers by those states in which MWA maintains clients. MWA may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. Any subsequent, direct communication by MWA with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides. For additional information about MWA, including fees and services, please contact MWA or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money.