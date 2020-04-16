Tyler Technologies announces successful go-live for Odyssey case management solution in Cook County, Illinois, criminal courts.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has announced a successful go-live with the Cook County, Illinois, criminal and juvenile courts for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager™ solution. This implementation is the second in a four-stage plan to roll out the Odyssey solution across the county.

Since the launch of this phase of the project in November 2019, the Criminal Division of the Cook County Circuit Court has already achieved impressive results, including processing more than $1 million in payments and more than 43,000 cases using Odyssey, which is roughly 2,200 – 2,300 cases per week. Overall, the court has been able to reduce data entry duplication and improve accuracy through better integration with the police departments. In addition, court staff, law enforcement agencies, and other justice partners can more easily share case file data on multiple parties, cases, and charges.

"With the implementation of the Odyssey case management system in the criminal areas of law, the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County enters an exciting phase in the ongoing enhancement of our business operations,” said Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. “The efficiencies and optimized functionality of this case management system will greatly benefit Clerk’s Office staff in their daily tasks; court users in their interactions with the court system; and the citizens of Cook County in access to justice."

Prior to the go-live in the Criminal Division, the Cook County Circuit Court had already achieved impressive results with Tyler’s courts and justice solutions. In February 2018, the County Division of the Cook County Circuit Court went live with Odyssey Case Manager and has processed 91,000 cases using Odyssey. In July 2018, an electronic filing mandate went into effect in Cook County, ensuring that non-criminal court cases be filed electronically using Tyler’s eFileIL™ solution. Odyssey Case Manager is scheduled to go live later in 2020 in Cook County Civil, Chancery, Law, Domestic Relations & Child Support, and Traffic Courts.

“With the rollout of Tyler’s Odyssey solution in its criminal courts, the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office now has, for the first time in its history, a single integrated application that combines financial, case management, and document management systems,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Clerk Dorothy Brown has demonstrated firm commitment, high engagement, and powerful leadership at every stage of the process. Through this partnership with the Cook County Court Clerk’s Office, we have successfully completed one of the largest and most complex implementations Tyler has ever taken on.”

Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager is currently in use in 26 states, 15 of which are statewide implementations, serving seven of the 10 largest counties in the U.S. In addition to Cook County, Odyssey Case Manager is also being used successfully in Illinois Judicial Circuit Courts in Kane, Peoria, and Tazewell counties.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

