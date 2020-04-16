Capita Consulting Adopts Low-Code Platform from OutSystems to Accelerate Digital Transformation Initiatives

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capita Consulting and OutSystems today announced that Capita Consulting has adopted the OutSystems low-code platform. As part of the strategic partnership, Capita will leverage the platform internally and as a foundation for solutions they offer their government, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and utilities clients.

Low-code is a software development approach that enables the delivery of applications faster and with minimal hand-coding. Using visual modelling in a graphical interface to assemble and configure applications, developers use a family of tools that help them to create complete applications visually using a drag-and-drop interface. Rather than writing thousands of lines of complex code and syntax, low-code platforms allow users to build complete applications with modern user interfaces, integrations, data and logic quickly and visually. Low-code enables developers to skip all the infrastructure and re-implementation of patterns that can bog them down and go straight to the unique 10 percent of an application, enabling rapid deployment of software solutions to clients who need to quickly adapt to changing business needs.

“At a time of unprecedented disruption for businesses, employees, and customers, Capita Consulting is working with our clients to accelerate their critical digital transformation initiatives,” said Ismail Amla, Chief Growth Officer, Capita Consulting. “The world, now more than ever, needs to leverage the power of technology to respond in delivering solutions to help society. In an environment where online is truly the only way to go and speed of response can make all the difference, Capita Consulting is excited to leverage a proven low-code platform to rapidly deliver real business results for our clients.”

Capita Consulting, which launched in December 2019, brings together Capita’s practical, hands-on experience with expertise spanning technology platforms, start-ups and academia to design and implement the very best solutions to the challenges its clients face.

The partnership will underpin Capita Consulting’s ability to rapidly build, deploy, manage and maintain applications on behalf of customers. In this climate of rapid and escalating change, this partnership will transform Capita’s clients’ ability to respond and adapt their business to suit their customers’ needs.

A clear example of this culture of rapid response is how the OutSystems low-code platform has already been used to deliver an internal application to mobile devices that will support the well-being of Capita’s employees during the COVID-19 crisis. This was built in two days - compared to a three to four-week process using more traditional development methods - and is now being enhanced for Capita Consulting’s clients to use within their own organisations. Further applications are also in development, including one designed to help water providers and other utilities companies better support their critical and vulnerable customers. While another will enable housing associations and universities to monitor the spread of symptoms across campuses and enable their welfare teams to better support their tenants and students, through financial, mental health, and well-being modules that will be released to mobile devices in a matter of days.

“We are working with clients to fundamentally change how they engage with their customers, as requirements and expectations are continually changing,” said Amla. “This partnership with OutSystems allows us to help them rapidly adapt to ever-changing demand and to look at new and innovative ways to drive their digital transformation strategies.”

“This strategic partnership gives Capita the ability to rapidly develop and deploy apps for their clients, then manage them through their entire lifecycle,” said Peter Dunlap, Vice President, OutSystems. “This partnership empowers them to be agile and responsive and deliver custom solutions to their clients at scale.”

“Capita Consulting has a very clear vision of partnering with clients to help them transform using digitally-enabled technologies,” said Garry Larner, UK Regional Director, OutSystems. “What OutSystems offers is not only the ability to deliver software and applications faster and more efficiently than ever before, but to be able to help them create new services and engage with customers in new ways. We’re currently working closely with the Capita Consulting team to develop and co-design short lead-time projects, as well as looking at longer-term engagements with some of its larger clients.”

For further details about the partnership, visit https://www.capita.com/news/capita-consulting-launches-strategic-partnership-with-outsystems.

About Capita Consulting - Capita Consulting – which forms part of the Capita Group – was established in December 2019 to help companies transform their business using digitally enabled technology. The consultancy utilises the latest technological trends to deliver operational change and pre-empt the growing risk of industry disruption that many companies face. It stands apart from the UK’s established consultancy and professional services firms by drawing on Capita’s 30 years of practical experience in designing, building and running the systems and processes of hundreds of organisations. By bringing together expertise that spans the technology community, start-ups and academia, Capita Consulting designs and implements the very best solutions to the challenges clients face. It has offices spanning London, Newcastle, Manchester and Edinburgh.

About OutSystems - Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.