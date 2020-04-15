SmartHealth PayCard and Smart Health & Wellness Centers Team Up to Make Healthcare More Affordable and Accessible

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a HealthTech payment solutions leader, and Smart Health & Wellness Centers, a leader in integrated behavior healthcare announced today their partnership to make healthcare accessible whenever needed whether in person or via telehealth.

At this time of heightened concern over COVID-19, Smart Health & Wellness telehealth services and the SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard® virtual payment solution provide a safe and convenient way for Americans to get immediate care for depression and anxiety that is becoming more common.

SmartHealth PayCard, a national credit card dedicated solely to healthcare expenses, provides Smart Health & Wellness patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance, and other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members enjoy a prescription program with savings up to 80% at pharmacies nationwide, as well as up to $5,000 Accident Medical Expense coverage, and $5,000 Accidental Death Insurance.

“Medical expenses shouldn’t cause Americans to skip care,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard Co-founder. “Everyone should enjoy the excellent services available at Smart Health & Wellness Centers.”

“We are dedicated to improving the overall wellness of patients,” said Brett Cormier, CEO of Smart Health & Wellness Centers. “With SmartHealth PayCard’s pioneering financial solution, more people can see our health experts when they need it most.”

According to the Commonwealth Fund, 79 million Americans have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. “SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this unacceptable cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare,” said Paul Clampitt, Co-Founder of SmartHealth PayCard. “Cardholders make payments with their traditional plastic card or with their virtual card for ease or to maintain social distancing.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large.

Visit smarthealthpaycard.com

About Smart Health and Wellness Centers

Dedicated to improving the overall behavioral health and wellness of our patients, we strive to be the medical provider of choice for patients who seek high quality care. We focus on providing a positive patient experience through detailed assessment and compassionate care.

Visit https://smarthwc.com