Attivo Networks® Announces Integration with CrowdStrike that Amplifies Detection and Provides Rapid Threat Containment

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivo Networks®, an award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, today announced an integration with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to provide organizations an integrated defensive strategy based on the Attivo ThreatDefend® platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform. The joint solution provides early and accurate threat detection coupled with the ability to automatically quarantine a compromised endpoint. Whether it is an automated attack or a human attacker, the joint solution can reduce the risk of a breach through rapid detection, triage, and response.

Together, the Attivo ThreatDefend Platform and CrowdStrike Falcon platform protect organizations with a robust defensive strategy that combines quick and accurate detection with rapid threat containment. Attivo Networks’ solution combines their network deception technology with CrowdStrike’s Falcon endpoint detection to give customers a defense-in-depth strategy. By implementing these solutions jointly, organizations can confidently detect in-network threats early and automatically block and quarantine those threats to shorten triage time and mitigate the risk of large-scale breaches.

“Detecting the wide variety of threats that exist today can be challenging and requires a defense-in-depth strategy to combat them. With this joint solution, customers now gain the highest level of endpoint protection and risk reduction,” said Tushar Kothari, chief executive officer of Attivo Networks.

