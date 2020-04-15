FPT Software Helps DIP Build RPA Workforce amid Japan’s Labor Shortages

FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh visited DIP's Tokyo office in November 2019, marking the first high-level meeting between the two companies (Photo: Business Wire)

FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh visited DIP's Tokyo office in November 2019, marking the first high-level meeting between the two companies (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software has signed an agreement with DIP Corporation (DIP), a labor force solution company in Japan, to help the company build a digital workforce using robotics process automation (RPA).

As per the agreement, DIP will leverage FPT Software’s RPA technology to provide automation solutions to Japanese customers, particularly streamlining back-office functions such as after-hours responses and dispatch management.

According to DIP, FPT Software has multiple attributes of a trusted partner, including extensive RPA technical know-how, a strong record of implementing RPA globally and a one-stop solution that ranges from operation and maintenance to technical support.

The collaboration is part of DIP’s on-going efforts to tackle the labor shortage in Japan. The labor force solution company would like to help small and medium-sized companies in Japan improve their work efficiency by automating simple office tasks that are now being done manually by humans.

According to the Japan Times, approximately 6.4 million workers are estimated to exit Japan’s labor market by 2030 leaving 1.5 vacancies for every job applicant.

“Japanese companies are among the world’s fastest-growing adopters of RPA. Having seen our customers transform their businesses with automation, I think that RPA would be a game-changer not only for DIP but also for Japan’s labor market”, said FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan.

Last year, FPT Software’s RPA platform was named to the top 30 in Asia. The company has provided automation solutions to companies in various domains, including banking and finances, IT, retail and manufacturing.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation, a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 28,000 employees. Being a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, Managed Services, Testing, more. It has served over 700 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About DIP Corporation

Since its establishment in 1997, DIP Corporation (DIP) has assisted its customers with recruiting and developing human resources by providing online job information sites operated under the corporate philosophy “here at DIP we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.” In the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, DIP began developing and providing AI/RPA services (Digital labor force) to align with its vision of becoming a “Labor force solution company.” By employing AI/RPA to automate routine tasks and free up the staff for value added work, the Company hopes to alleviate the shortage of labor and support initiatives by their corporate customers to improve productivity. To learn more about DIP, please visit https://www.dip-net.co.jp/en/company/overview.