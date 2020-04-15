Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Cape Canaveral Task Order Valued at $45.7 Million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded a fixed-price task order valued at approximately $45.7 million by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center for work at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The project entails the construction of a new North Equipment Airlock (NEAL) addition to the existing Eastern Processing Facility (EPF) with an option for a Payload Access Encapsulation Storage (PAES) addition. The height of the additions range from over 120 feet for the NEAL to almost 170 feet for the PAES.

Mobilization is expected to commence in June with completion anticipated in October 2021. The task order value will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.