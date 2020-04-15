OneRail Integrates with Leading CMS Provider e-Courier to Create Unparalleled Visibility and Tracking for Last-Mile Delivery

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, an Orlando-based final mile orchestration and fulfillment platform, announced it has finalized its integration with e-courier Software into the OneRail Delivery Cloud, the heart of the OneRail Platform which intelligently matches last mile deliveries with Couriers in real time. This integration creates a seamless bi-directional flow of data between the OneRail platform and the delivery agent, greatly improving the much-needed visibility of each delivery for the shipper and end customer throughout the process.

OneRail’s final mile orchestration and fulfillment platform match the shipper’s “demand signal” in real-time (Point of Sale, ERP, or eCommerce) to a contracted network of aggregated couriers, to provide a dependable, scalable, and affordable final mile solution. For Couriers, like ERC Delivery Service, a Chicago-based provider and e-Courier subscriber, this means they can now automatically receive tasks from OneRail, and OneRail’s clients will have visibility to all tasks performed by ERC.

Operationally, OneRail identifies exceptions and manages the logistics of each delivery through “proof of delivery.” The unique way in which OneRail has connected the demand signal with logistics management and fulfillment provides for a complete “end to end” forward and reverse logistics solution, enabling scale and dependability for shippers across many industry verticals, including retail, industrial supply, health care, and product manufacturers.

“The e-Courier team built a great platform and has been a fantastic partner with which to work,” said Bill Catania, founder and CEO at OneRail. “The integration of their platform with ours provides a great win for our respective customers. This seamless exchange of data from the delivery agent back to OneRail, and ultimately the shipper, creates visibility throughout the channel that does not exist today. The increased visibility and real-time information provide both the shipper and delivery agent with increases in operational efficiency and reduction of cost throughout the channel,” added Catania.

“OneRail is taking an innovative approach to helping shippers get end-to-end real time visibility across their network of delivery providers. Shipper and end customer expectations are rising, and new and innovative solutions like OneRail are helping to meet that need,” said Jesse Buckingham, CEO of e-Courier. “We’re constantly looking for ways to help our loyal customers grow their businesses - we believe our partnership with OneRail will do just that.”

“The OneRail integration with e-Courier’s platform brings significant value to final mile logistics providers like ours,” said Vince Clemente, Owner of ERC Delivery Service. “Visibility into last mile deliveries is challenging in today’s multiple system environment. Direct integrations such as these alleviates this pain point for everyone involved.”

OneRail’s technology and market approach have been met very positively by the Courier ecosystem as the company has agreements with over 50 courier entities and a footprint of over 1,000,000 individual couriers with fleet assets ranging from sedans to large box trucks, and range of services including white glove installation and assembly, in all 50 states.

About OneRail

OneRail is a final mile delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for its enterprise clients. OneRail’s cloud-based “delivery switch” simplifies same-day and on-demand delivery execution by connecting the demand signal (POS, eCommerce, ERP) with an ecosystem of delivery networks and internal fleets, in real-time. The result of OneRail’s centralized view of disparate final mile data enables data-driven optimization, positively impacting the dependability, speed, and cost of final mile fulfillment.

About e-Courier

e-Courier is an end-to-end cloud-based software that helps ambitious last mile couriers operate and grow their business. Their software provides customers with seamless integrations to connect with partners, dispatching and optimization tools to increase operational efficiency, and visibility dashboards to track performance, improve service and enable better decision making. To learn more, visit www.e-courier.com.

About ERC Delivery Service

ERC has been serving the Chicagoland area, Rockford, Milwaukee, and Northwest Indiana since 1999. Experience and knowledge enable ERC to customize services to meet any customer’s delivery needs. ERC has capabilities ranging from delivery of a small package to pallet load quantities and provide many same-day services 24/7/365. ERC offers Angel, Emergency, Standard and All-Day service. To learn more, visit www.ercdelivery.com.

