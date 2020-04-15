Accenture and Springboard Enterprises Expand Collaboration to Increase Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Springboard Enterprises, a network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high growth companies led by women, are expanding their alliance to bring complementary people and capabilities together to increase opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Building on Accenture and Springboard’s existing collaboration, this expanded alliance will focus on emerging market opportunities in women’s health innovation, with the goal of connecting Springboard portfolio companies that offer digital health solutions with Accenture clients in the healthcare industry.

Accenture Ventures — which serves as a bridge to the global innovation ecosystem by bringing clients together with best-in-class, enterprise relevant startups—will now tap into Springboard companies to help women innovators expand their industry network and effectively engage with large enterprises.

“Continuing to bring our unique industry connections within the ventures ecosystem to the Springboard network enables us to promote women founders and innovators, connecting them with the right resources to secure funding and forge strategic business partnerships,” said Annette Rippert, group chief executive of Strategy & Consulting at Accenture. “Accenture and Springboard share a common commitment to gender parity and together we’ll help propel the growth of women-led companies.”

As part of the expanded alliance, the two most impactful industry-transforming innovators in the Springboard network — a community of nearly 800 women founders and leaders of emerging growth companies spanning the globe and across all industries — will be named Accenture Springboard Innovator of the Year. One honor will recognize the most promising industry newcomer, and the other will recognize a more established company that is transforming the landscape of their industry. Honorees will be selected by a committee of Springboard and Accenture judges and announced at Springboard’s 20th Anniversary Winners’ Circle Honors Dinner in New York in October.

Kay Koplovitz, Springboard chairman and co-founder, added, “Over the past 20 years, Springboard has a virtually unmatched record of recruiting and qualifying some of the most talented women-led technology and life science companies. Our expanded relationship with Accenture will help unlock untapped potential and economic value.”

To learn more about how Accenture innovates with health and life sciences clients, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/service-health-innovation-life-sciences. For more on Accenture Ventures, visit www.accenture.com/ventures.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Springboard

Springboard’s mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science.

The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, nearly 800 Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $20B in value, are revenue generators and job creators. With 200 exits to strategic acquirers and 20 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. Visit us at https://sb.co/.

