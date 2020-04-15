50 Years of Earth Day: Spreadshirt Proudly Partners with Earth Day Network

GREENSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for Earth Day 2020 on April 22nd, Earth Day Network, the global coordinators of Earth Day, is launching their official merchandise with Spreadshirt. Earth Day began in the United States in 1970 and is now observed by over 1 billion people each year, making it the world’s largest civic event. This year, Earth Day is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Earth Day Network's Spreadshop will offer two exclusive 50th anniversary designs on a variety of products for men, women and children – from organic cotton T-shirts and hoodies, to reusable tote bags. Additionally, Earth Day has also designs available in the Spreadshirt Marketplace.

Self-expression for the planet

“It is valuable for us to have our supporters wearing gear that represents the daily nature of protecting our environment. From picking up trash, reducing resource and energy use, and civic organizing. Earth Day supporters practice the ethos of the environmental movement around the clock, and can now wear their support while doing it,” David Van Siclen from Earth Day Network explains.

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day aims to mobilize a grassroots movement against a threat to the planet that’s as great as any war or natural disaster. “Humans are facing many urgent issues today, but only the climate crisis poses an irreversible threat to the habitability of the planet,” Van Siclen elaborates.

Print-on-demand, a sustainable choice for merchandising

Spreadshirt’s print-on-demand business model is a sustainable choice. This makes Spreadshirt an ideal partner for companies looking to be more eco-conscious with their merchandise offerings.

"Print-on-demand means that sustainability is a part of our DNA. We only produce what our customers really want and then hopefully love and wear for a long time," Spreadshirt CEO Philip Rooke explains. "Print-on-demand also eliminates the need for trend forecasting, estimating quantities and sizes, storing large amounts of stock, and throwing away products that haven’t been sold”.

“Sustainability is good economics and business management. The reduction of waste in all areas of the company from HQ offices to printing technology in our factories, is how we also create a healthy company. We believe that every little bit helps on our path to a better, more responsible and sustainable business," Philip Rooke continues.

Regarding their choice to use Spreadshirt as the platform for official Earth Day merchandise, David Van Siclen says: “Beyond offering merchandise to Earth Day supporters, we felt that Spreadshirt´s sustainable achievements in energy and resource use reductions were most aligned with our environmental goals and message. Sustainability in operations and supply chains is a major area where businesses can do their part to better the environment, and Spreadshop has demonstrated such sustainable leadership in the space.”

About Earth Day Network

Earth Day Network’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 190 countries to drive positive action for our planet.

On April 22, 1970, 20 million U.S. Americans took to the streets to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in coast-to-coast rallies, this is now recognized as the first Earth Day. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment. The event achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders. By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts.

Today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than one billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and provoke policy changes. Now, the fight for a clean environment continues with increasing urgency, as the ravages of climate change become more and more apparent every day.

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt is the self-expression global e-commerce company. It empowers people to express themselves through creating, discovering, and selling clothing and accessories with messages they want the world to hear. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube enable self-expression in the digital world but people don’t have the same opportunities in the real world where the need still exists. Spreadshirt’s three approaches – create your own, marketplace and Spreadshop – provide limitless opportunity for on-person self-expression.

Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is available in 12 languages, operates five global production sites and ships to over 170 countries. In 2018, it hit global revenue of $130 million, printed more than 5.5 million items, and had over 100,000 selling partners.

SPOD (Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand) is also part of the Spreadshirt family and offers fast, top-quality print-on-demand (POD) drop shipping for third-party points-of-sale.

