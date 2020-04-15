CaliforniaChoice Adds Full-Network PPO Plans from Anthem Blue Cross

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CaliforniaChoice announced today the addition of three new full-network PPO plans from Anthem Blue Cross. These plans offer access to the Anthem Blue Cross Prudent Buyer network of hospitals, doctors, and specialists.

Beginning with the July 1, 2020, effective date, CaliforniaChoice members have access to the new PPO plans in addition to plan options from Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar Health, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health Plus, UnitedHealthcare, and Western Health Advantage.

“At CaliforniaChoice, we celebrate the differences of each of our members,” said Michael Payton, Senior Vice President of Sales, at CHOICE Administrators, the parent organization for CaliforniaChoice. “The new Anthem Blue Cross PPO plans – and access to the Prudent Buyer Network – are great additions to our portfolio. They help us provide members with even more access to the health insurance they want and need, especially during these difficult times.”

“We value our ongoing partnership with CaliforniaChoice,” said Colin Havert, Vice President and General Manager of California small group business at Anthem Blue Cross. “By adding our full-network PPO to their program, we are able to offer Californians more options and access to other services through the Prudent Buyer full PPO.”

CaliforniaChoice offers employee benefits to small businesses with up to 100 employees. Employers determine how much they can contribute to employee health care and each employee uses those dollars toward the insurance they like best. Employees have the flexibility to make their decision on their individual or family needs from a selection of eight health plan options and dozens of HMO, PPO, HSA, and EPO plan options. Small business health insurance rates are fixed for one year.

About CHOICE Administrators

CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization of the nation’s largest multi-carrier, small group private health exchange, CaliforniaChoice, and America’s first ancillary benefits exchange, ChoiceBuilder. Together, the two exchanges currently serve more than 450,000 members across the state. The CaliforniaChoice provider network includes more than 85,000 unique individual health care providers and 390+ unique hospitals. Small businesses looking for more information can visit www.mycalchoice.com.